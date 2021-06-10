They accuse Bárbara Camila of having surgery and Carolina Sandoval comes out to defend her



Barbara Camila.

Photo: Carolina Sandoval / Courtesy

With her yes, but not with her daughters … That is the philosophy of life of Carolina Sandoval who, since her vacation in Hawaii, goes out to defend her eldest daughter, Barbara Camila, whom on social networks they accused of having done a lipo to show off that great body.

It all started when Barbarita shared a beautiful photo in the water that, of course, her mother took of her. What you did not imagine, or at least did not expect, is that they told him that if he was like that it was because he had resorted to cosmetic surgery at his young age.

Immediately, Carolina did an Instalive to deny and respond to those who dared to mess with his daughter: “Get involved with the Saint, not with alms”, He said.

We communicate with her, who from Hawaii explained to us why that message made her so angry and revealed the secret with which Barbarita lost 22 pounds:

“With the pandemic, Barbara Camila had a sedentary life like many young peopleShe started to eat, I never saw her fat because one looks every day … We went to the pediatrician and when he weighed her she was 147 pounds, she couldn’t believe that weight, because it was the same one that I had after giving birth to her. And her decided to hire the best nutritionist in the world: my mom“Carolina begins by telling us.

“When Barbara arrived from the pediatrician, she He opened the door of my mother’s room and told her like a novel: ‘Grandma, I need your help’… My mom brings him nutrition from morning to night, even snacks, because she wanted to go to college skinny. She did everything for him, from breakfast to dinner and Barbara began to exercise with an Australian trainer who sees online that she loves it ”.

What did Dona Amalia’s nutrition plan consist of? A breakfast with eggs, oatmeal and skim milk. Protein and vegetables for lunch, the only snack was a juice made by her natural, and for dinner soda crackers with a protein.

Thanks to her discipline, focus, the help of her grandmother and the exercises, in 4 months Bárbara Camila managed to lose 22 pounds and today she weighs 125 poundss.

“A sedentary lifestyle is the worst, if you are active, you exercise, you are fine. I am 74 years old as normal what I have to eat healthily and I walk“, Carolina’s mother adds in this talk from Hawaii.

“What bothers me the most about social networks and life in general, is the lie, if I have surgery on my breasts, I will even put the phone in the operating roomDo you think we’re going to lie? And less with a girl who does not need surgery. The only thing that was done was massages, but to tone up because she was already exercising ”, concluded Carolina.

It is not the first time that we see this attitude of Sandoval when they mess with one of his daughters, because as she always says, she does not mind being told by the ‘digital worms’, but with her puppies that they do not interfere.

SEE WHAT CAROLINA SANDOVAL SAID ABOUT THE THEME ON HER SOCIAL NETWORKS: