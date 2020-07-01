If it is not for one thing, it is for another. Aurah Ruiz continues to be the protagonist in social networks. A few days ago it was news for his testimony about the illness of his son with Jesé Rodríguez, the little Nyan, and now there is talk of the Canary Islands by some controversial posed on Instagram for which she has been accused of using Photoshop to touch up its body, something that the Canary Islands did not like at all.

The one who was a Big Brother contestant has exploded and formed a fireor on social networks responding to those accusations of using touch-ups to improve their figure. «I love comments for better or for worse. The truth is that few words can disturb my mind, I am stronger than all that. But it is logical; They analyze my photo, many comments, bad news, it goes viral … But only those of you who are intelligent have realized the position in which the photo to make everything seem more exaggerated, waist, ass. Do you know how to get your hip out of its place? I do », said.

Show off your body

Visibly angry, Aurah Ruiz continued like this in a message to her publication: «With this I clarify that I have a trained body but in a normal and straight resting form that photo would never have come out. By the way, in this photo it was precisely impossible to put Photoshop basically on the ground and its lines, if I do not assure you that I would have touched it up. Although I must say that it was almost perfect. Thank you to all for reading me ».

Jesé’s ex responds in this way to the many reprimands she received for having used a touch-up on her suggestive bikini poses. « The retouching is gone », « something strange happens to your arm » or « your hand has gone », were some of the messages that the Canary Islands received.

The pose of Aurah Ruiz.