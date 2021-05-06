They accuse a woman in Maryland of setting fire to a house with another female inside and sitting on the patio to watch how it burned



Image of a firefighter in the state of Illinois.

Photo: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

A Maryland woman faces attempted murder charges after she allegedly set her home on fire with another female inside and sat on a lawn chair to watch the flames consume the property.

Gail metwally, 47, appears in a video as his residence burns in flames in Elkton, about 50 miles northeast of Baltimore.

The events were reported around 1:15 pm last Thursday.

Neighbors recorded Metwally dressed in a white tank top and sun hat sitting outside the house with a book on her lap as she watched the “hell” she allegedly caused.

An unidentified man narrates the incidents while the fire consumes the place before the immune gaze of the suspect.

“She fucking ****** lit the trash can,” the witness is heard to express.

“Oh my gosh, this is not happening right now! She set the fucking house on fire! ”The person continues.

“My God, I can’t believe what my eyes see! I really can’t believe it, and she’s there relaxing watching the house go up in flames,” repeats the man.

The Daily Mail report citing a statement from the State Fire Marshal’s Office indicates that witnesses to the events told investigators that they saw the suspect lighting several fires around the house before sitting in the chair.

“After a few minutes, Metwally left the scene,” according to authorities.

“As the house burned down, witnesses heard an occupant shouting for help from the basement window. Passersby helped her out the window, “they added.

A total of four people live at the residence, including Metwally, but the other two were not at the scene at the time of the fire.

The woman they rescued was identified as Blenda Holbrook, 52. Pat Bernal, the victim’s sister, told WMAR television that someone threw a garbage can down the stairs to prevent it from leaving.

The motive for the crime has not been established, but Bernal also said she had returned to live in Cherry Lane after being admitted to treatment for mental problems. The calls to the authorities for problems with the woman’s behavior were allegedly ignored by the authorities.

Agents with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office found Metwally walking near the home and transported her to the Maryland State Police Station in North East. At the moment, the suspect is being held at the county jail.