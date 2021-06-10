They accuse a woman for shooting her ex-girlfriend in a New York warehouse: “terrible senseless violence”, denounces the prosecutor

Latisha Bell was charged Monday with shooting his ex-girlfriend, Nichelle Thomas, to death in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street.

Images obtained by the New York Post showed Thomas at noon on April 21. approaching a winery on the corner of St. Marks Place in Park slope, apparently unaware that her ex-partner was after her. When the victim went to open the business door, Bell (38) allegedly ran, pulled out a gun and shot him point-blank in the back of the head and fled.

Thomas fell to the ground and was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where she died. Witnesses in the normally safe neighborhood were shocked by the daytime violence. “I have worked here for 12 years and I’ve never seen anything like this ”, The unidentified cashier of the “Slope Natural Plus” warehouse said then.

According to the authorities, the two women had an affair that had already ended, which would have upset the accused. It was not immediately clear when they separated or the reason for the shooting.

Bell, a resident of The Bronx, he turned himself in to police shortly after the crime and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This shooting in broad daylight tragically cut off the life of a beloved mother and a treasured member of a local neighborhood and a religious community”Said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, quoted Pix11. “The terrible violence that this defendant allegedly committed was shocking and meaningless. I encourage anyone who experiences violence or abuse at the hands of an intimate partner or former partner to contact the trained counselors in our Victim Services Unit at 718-250-3820. “

Authorities said Thomas She was a 51-year-old mother and grandmother, she was in school pursuing a postgraduate degree to become a Social Worker and she was very active in her church.