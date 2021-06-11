They accuse a man who walked down the street in Mexico with a human head in his backpack

A man who was arrested last week while walking the streets of Valle de Chalco in Mexico City with a human head inside a backpack was linked to process.

Media such as El Universal reported this week that the measure was taken by a judge of Control of the Judicial Power of the State of Mexico, attached to the Judicial District of Chalco.

The subject, identified as Víctor Ezequiel, faces charges for crimes against respect for the dead and violations of burial and exhumation laws.

The judge set a 15-day deadline for the closure of the complementary investigation.

According to the accusation of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), on June 3, Transit elements of the Security Secretariat carried out patrol work in the El Triunfo neighborhood, in Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, when a person approached and commented that a man walked suspiciously. The informant also pointed out that the subject was wearing a backpack that gave off an intense fetid odor.

It was then that the agents intervened with the man.

According to the Aristegui Noticias report, when they asked him to open the cloth backpack, they ran into the human head inside, for which they notified the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.

The man narrated that the rest of the body could be found under a bridge located on the Mexico-Cuautla highway. When agents moved to the area, they found two black plastic bags that contained other parts of the body.

At the moment, the authorities have not identified the deceased or the relationship of the accused with the victim or with the events that led to his death.