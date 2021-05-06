They accuse a major Hollywood agencies of tolerating sexual harassment

About thirty employees accused ICM Partners, one of Hollywood’s leading representation agencies, of enable a culture of workplace harassment and sexual abuse against women.

According to an exclusive published this Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the company also exercised racist practices and he even required his employees of color to say that they had a higher position than the real one to appear more diversity.

ICM’s top clients include stars like Shonda Rhimes, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Regina King. Its headquarters are located in a skyscraper near the Beverly Hills district.

Most accusations are anonymous since a large part of the contracts include confidentiality and non-contempt clauses for which the company could retaliate, the newspaper said.

According to the report, at least a dozen women have reported inappropriate behavior by their bosses since 2017.

Complaints from professionals outside the company are also detailed, such as that of an account executive who said that one of ICM’s partners, Steve Alexander, got naked and showed him his private parts in a car; something the defendant denied.

In another incident, an actress claimed that it was sexually harassed by her representative, employee of the firm, in the lobby of a hotel.

“Scorned and yelled at”

In addition, the series of complaints also relates a overly tense work dynamics for employees.

“We were molded to think that being belittled and yelled at was the way to improve, which is completely wrong,” said Jennifer Jendrzejczyk, who worked as an ICM assistant until she left the position last year.

These allegations are in contrast to the latest policies implemented by the company, which last year announced that it had achieved a 50% parity between men and women in managerial positions.

“ICM does not tolerate harassment, intimidation, or other inappropriate behavior. Our human resources office investigates all reports received and addresses each of them with appropriate disciplinary measures, including termination, “he said in a statement.

After the fall of other heavyweights such as Harvey Weinstein, in the midst of the #MeToo movement, there have been new complaints against the work culture in Hollywood.

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter published a list of testimonies that accused Scott Rudin, one of the most important producers in Hollywood and Broadway, of treat your employees violently and coworkers.