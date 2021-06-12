They accuse a Guatemalan couple from California of kidnapping and abusing migrant mother and daughters under temporary visa



The defendants forced the victims to work long hours in a restaurant.

Photo: Shutterbug75 / Pixabay

MIAMI, Florida – A married couple of Guatemalan origin who owned a restaurant and a cleaning company in California were charged with kidnapping, forced labor and sheltering foreigners, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported Friday.

According to court documents, Nery A. Martínez Vasquez, and his wife, Maura N. Martínez, they owned the Latino’s restaurant and a cleaning company serving various businesses in the northern California town of Shasta Lake.

The prosecution claims that the suspects conspired to bring a Guatemalan woman and her two youngest daughters to the United States with temporary visitor visas.

After the expiration of your permit to stay in the United States, forced them to work long hours in a restaurant and cleaning service between September 2016 and February 2018 for little or no pay.

According to the DOJ, the defendants imposed a debt on the victims to prevent them from returning to Guatemala, subjected them to physical, psychological and verbal abuse and separated the wife from her daughters, all to force them to work.

Reports of sexual abuse against minors

Previously and in another case, in January 1997, supposedly a 13-year-old girl was taken from Las Vegas, Nevada to her home in California, where they held her against her will and that of her parents for almost two years, highlights the accusation.

During that time, the girl was allegedly forced to clean car dealerships and worked long hours seven days a week without pay.

The DOJ further indicates that Martínez Vasquez allegedly sexually abused and raped the girl routinely.

If convicted of harboring a foreigner and forced labor, the defendants face a maximum penalty of up to 30 years, while the kidnapping charge carries a possible life sentence.