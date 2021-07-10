They accuse a councilman of running over a family in Hidalgo; 3 children died and 2 people were injured

SANTIAGO DE ANAYA, Hidalgo

A balance of three dead people and two more injured was what left a multiple run over, for which residents blamed a councilor and a union for being the ones who were driving the car that ran over a family.

The events occurred in the municipality of Santiago de Anaya and according to the Attorney General’s Office of Hidalgo (PGJH) an investigation folder was launched against whoever is responsible for the wrongful death and injuries of five people.

The judicial authority reported that it was the municipal police who informed the Public Ministry that on Lagunilla Street, in the town of Los Cerritos, a person on board a vehicle ran over five people, of whom three minors and two more were killed. with injuries that required medical attention.

PGJEH personnel went to the site to process the site and gather evidence that will be integrated into the investigation folder.

For their part, community residents blamed a councilor with the initials HSP, as well as the municipality’s trustee identified as RGP, who allegedly caused the incident and fled the scene. They accused that they were allegedly traveling in a drunken state, which would have had an impact on the tragedy.

The protesters demanded justice against the alleged perpetrator and although during the early hours they concentrated at the city hall headquarters they did not carry out excesses.

* bb