They accuse a Chinese TV brand of spying on its users

A China-based smart TV manufacturer has been accused of spying on its users by scanning their homes for other devices connected to the Wi-Fi network every few minutes, according to the owners of the devices on social networks.

Smart TVs made by the Skyworth brand have been found to have a secret app called Gozen Data installed on the TV’s Android-based operating system, according to a post on the V2EX website titled “My TV is monitoring all connected devices.”

A Skyworth-brand television, featured on a booth at the CES show in Las Vegas (Photo by Zheng Yi / Xinhua via Getty Images)

According to the post, Gozen Data scanned and collected the names of his computer, his network interface card, the IP addresses and user names of those connected to his Wi-Fi network and other local networks.

“I found out there was something called ‘Gozen Data,’ and I had no idea what it was doing,” the post read. “The service returned the host names, mac, ip, and even the network delay time, as well as detected the SSID names and mac addresses of the nearby Wi-Fi and sent them to … a database,” he says the author of the discovery.

The data, according to the screenshots published by the user, were sent to gz-data.com, a data analysis platform managed by the Chinese company Gozen Data that counts Sanyo, Toshiba and Philips among its international clients, and that has data harvested from 103 million smart TVs according to 2018 figures.

Xueliang Project

While the company told the Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong that the data was not used for surveillance, but for targeted advertising, journalist Xing Jian assures on Radio Free Asia that the operating system of Android smart TVs has been reused by the Chinese government to monitor people’s homes in rural areas, in an operation known as Project Xueliang.

“The Xueliang Project uses the Android operating system to achieve full domain coverage, network sharing, 24/7 video surveillance and remote control for law enforcement purposes,” Xing said.

“This application is a form of spyware that inserts into users’ smartphones, televisions, and other Android devices, and it will automatically scan and collect device data, usage information, and social connections, and upload it to a government database for online surveillance, “he said.

According to analysts, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears to be implementing a nationwide surveillance network that includes surveillance of people in their own homes and monitoring their contacts and interactions.

Other posts on social media have said that users are concerned about using Android TVs, while others have reported that Xiaomi routers request Wi-Fi-related information every few seconds.

Security cameras in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS / David Gray

China, a country taken over by video surveillance cameras

Chinese citizens are already monitored by more than 20 million surveillance cameras while conducting their daily activities in public places, state media reported in 2018.

Artificial intelligence can also identify and “tag” cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians with distinctive information that can be stored and searched for descriptions of wanted people.

The smart video tool correctly identifies bystanders’ clothing gender, age and descriptions, as well as distinguishing between motorized and non-motorized vehicles, recent media say.

The technology comes amid a growing trend to use facial recognition as a secure form of identification, among other things to identify train and airline passengers, customers of physical and e-commerce companies, and missing persons cases.

Facial recognition technology is already used in parcel delivery and public transport applications, in airport and university residence security, and in social credit systems, as well as to prevent run-ins against reckless pedestrians. Also to spy on a large scale?

