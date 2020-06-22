The Polish film 365 days (365 dni) still the most watched on Netflix… and continues to generate controversy. Accused of bordering on pornography, of offering a romantic vision of toxic relationships and racked by critics, now there are associations that demand their withdrawal from the streaming service, understanding that the film fosters « the culture of rape ».

The student-led feminist organization Pro Empower is focused on preventing sexual misconduct in high school, who has publicly denounced the controversial content of the Polish film. The association has written an open letter to Netflix asking that you either put a content warning at the beginning of movies like 365 days or series like White Linesor directly remove them from their catalog, since, in their opinion, they « normalize » problems related to something as serious as sexual abuse

« This open letter highlights the danger of having a movie like 365 days on its broadcast platform, » the organization wrote in a tweet to Netflix. In one of the comments, they are also asked to remove the thumbnail of White Lines, in which the protagonist (Tom Rhys Harries) appears strangling his girlfriend (Zoe Mulheims) in a pool.

Writer Anna Fearon exclaimed that this frame « promotes non-lethal strangulation« and accused the streaming platform of » a tendency to glorify male violence. « The story of the White Lines series, created by Álex Pina (The Paper House) centers on a librarian trying to hunt down the killer of her brother, who died years ago in Ibiza, and enters into a purely toxic relationship.

« We urge you to provide a proper activation warning, to recognize how the film can fuel the rape culture, or to consider removing the film entirely, » the Pro Empower letter claims.

In their writing they also point out that, although 365 days is included in the romantic cinema section of Netflix, what the controversial film really offers to viewers are « acts of sexual assault, coercive control, toxic masculinity and Stockholm Syndrome, just for name some of his themes. «

« I would like to see Netflix not buy any movies that glorify, promote and romanticize male violence, full stop, » Fearon told FEMAIL, who herself suffered domestic abuse, harassment and sexual violence.

« They give people the idea that male violence is fine and acceptable, as long as the protagonist is hot, » continues the writer referring to 365 days and White Lines. « The message this type of film sends is: Men can inflict pain and torture on women, and women must be submissive. »

The writer also relates that, « having experienced non-fatal strangulation, torture, rape, and sexual assault so many times (I have lost count) I can say that there is nothing romantic or glamorous about it. All there is is destruction. And she leaves victims like me with post-traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts. «

« I want to see a world where movies like this have died because they are harmful to society, » says Fearon.