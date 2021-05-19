They accept their relationship, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, they are pure love together | INSTAGRAM

It is ensured that A $ AP Rocky He is totally in love with Rihanna and possibly this is reciprocated, or at least it is what the fans of the 2 artists want. Today the rapper He decided not to hide his love for the businesswoman and also a singer.

This happened in a interview with GQ Magazine, in which the rapper decided to reveal everything he feels and with his words he could have moved the singer by expressing himself in this way. The interviewer asks him about “his girl” and he quickly expresses praise but without going too far into the subject: “The love of my life. My girl,” he exclaimed in addition to other words.

What is it like for A $ AP Rocky to be in a relationship ?: “Much better when you have the ultimate. She gets probably like a million out of the others. I think when you know it, you know it. She’s the ultimate,” he said sincerely and very loved.

So far it is not known when was the exact date that they decided to establish their relationship, because before they commented that it was complicated. But everything seems to indicate that this happened when A $ AP participated by opening the Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in the year 2013.

The best moments A $ AP remembers is his last visit to Barbados, in Christmas 2020 with her, in which he felt at home, not only because Rihanna made an effort to make him feel that way but because the rapper’s father emigrated from Barbados to the United States, that is, he was also visiting his own estate.

“It was very crazy. I had always imagined how it had been for my father before he came to America. And I had the opportunity to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar,” he commented on the piece of entertainment.

Now we can only celebrate that Rihanna and Rocky no longer hide anything of their own or in their words, they can express themselves freely about it, not only do they appear on camera together but you can see the great love they have for each other.

