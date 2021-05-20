They abolish monetization of the ‘streamer’ Amouranth, popular on Twitch

Amouranth in disguise in VidCon.GETTY

It is a way of doing live in a bikini or swimsuit in front of the camera, in an inflatable pool, to avoid the censorship of the platform

Although at the beginning of the controversy Twitch noted that this content did not violate the guidelines, now it has retracted

Maybe if you are not very into the latest Internet trends, the name of Amouranth I was unknown to him. However, this young American is an institution within the streaming platform Twitch. The popularity of Kaitlyn Siragusa, the real name behind this pseudonym, is known for in a bikini in a children’s inflatable pool. It’s all about fashion ‘hot tub meta’ (‘hot tub’ means jacuzzi in English), which allows her and other young women to circumvent the censorship of the platform and monetize their scantily-clad live shows.

This generated controversy with other ‘streamers’, who complained that this violated the behavioral laws of the platform itself, for wear underwear as a claim in the broadcast, posing as a bathroom scene. At the time, Twitch confirmed that no type of rule was being violated.

However, now those responsible for the platform have decided to slam this trend, thereby they have disabled advertising of the direct ones of Amouranth. Without this possibility, the activity in front of the cameras does not translate into money. The young woman herself was the one who broke the news through her Twitter, noting that the suspension is “indefinite”:

Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has Indefinitely Suspended Advertising on my channel Twitch didn’t reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ads revenue had disappeared from my Channel Analytics – Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

“Twitch did not contact me in any way. I had to speak to them after noticing, without prior notice, that all ad revenue had disappeared from my channel’s analytics,” he explained. “East it’s an alarming precedent and it serves as a clear warning that even if the content does not violate community guidelines or terms of service, Twitch has full discretion to target individual channels and partially or fully demonetize them as ‘unsuitable for advertisers’, “it concluded. .

The young woman remarked in a live, however, that the elimination of the ads on her Twitch channel does not represent a significant loss of all of her earnings, which mainly come from the uncensored platform Only Fans. “Maybe it will affect other streamers of the ‘hot tub meta’ more,” he explained. He also ventured that “if there is something that brands hate, next to porn, that is the game”, in relation to possible retaliation against channels dedicated to poker and the bets.