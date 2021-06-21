These Xiaomi throw their prices until they run out of stock

The smartphones of the Chinese firm fall in price, you have a great opportunity before you!

We are in full Amazon Prime Day and the shopping giant has taken its best discounts for a walk. Until tomorrow, all those who are Prime users they will be able to enjoy an immense variety of discounts.

Thus, all these Xiaomi phones fall in price, in some cases up to 100 euros. There are them for all tastes and pockets, we will tell you their main characteristics. By the way, you don’t want to miss any of the best deals this Prime Day, the smartest thing to do is join our bargain channel.

It has a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution, along with a glass construction and a small hole as a front camera. Inside, the Helio G85, processor more than proven in the mid-range, and you can find it together with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. This Redmi Note 9 also has four cameras on the rear, led by a 48 megapixel sensor. Its autonomy will not be left behind, thanks to a 5,020 mAh battery.

Chinese bestseller incorporates a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS screen, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, one of the chips with more muscle on the market. This POCO X3 Pro also features FM radio, NFC connectivity, and headphone jack.

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED panel. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, one of the chips with more muscle on the market. This POCO F3 also features 3 rear cameras, FM Radio, NFC connectivity and headphone jack. What else are you going to ask for for less than 300 euros?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 arrives with a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Your processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm, one of the most powerful processors on the scene. You will be able to get the most out of the most demanding games. Xiaomi’s smartphone also incorporates a main sensor of 108 megapixels and a battery of 4,600 mAh that you can load at full speed.

The curious Chinese device arrives with aggressive design in the purest gamer style. On its front, a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh. Your processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a beast that will move the most demanding games without messing up. The Chinese device also has a triple rear camera, a large battery of 4,500 mAh Y 5G connectivity.

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join