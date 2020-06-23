Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If it is about video game controls, for years the standard has been the Xbox One controller, as its design has responded to the needs and demands of gamers, hence its use is not limited to the Microsoft console and also embrace the PC Gaming scene. Well, Microsoft controls continue to break barriers and will now do the same on Apple platforms.

As you know, the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC 2020) was held today and of course there was space for information related to video games. During the presentation, it was confirmed that Apple TV platforms, as a physical medium, and Apple Arcade, as a gaming service, already have support for a couple of Xbox One controls, specifically the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Control. .

Although the arrival of support for the second version of the Elite control is not surprising, since the Xbox One controller in its basic model already had it, yes it is the compatibility with the Xbox Adaptive Control, which was designed to carry the video game experience for all types of users, including those with different abilities.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source