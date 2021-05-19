These would be the real reasons why Kanye West divorced Kim Kardashian



Kanye West with Kim Kardashian.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

After the scandalous separation of Kim kardashian Y Kanye west, the press revealed the main reasons why, supposedly, the musician believes that his marriage has deteriorated. As reported by Star magazine – dedicated to the lives of celebrities – in recent weeks the rapper began to understand how the “Kim Kardashian’s obsession with fame destroyed him”. In addition, the musician believes that his ex-wife felt “deep envy for his successful career.”

The obsession with the fame of the Kardashians, one of the reasons for the divorce

“Kanye regrets staying as long as he did,” a source close to the musician told the magazine, which also considered that Kim Kardashian “treated him like trash for years”. As revealed by this anonymous informant, he would have gotten tired of the constant and excessive exposure in which the family lived and “is angry with himself for getting stuck in that ridiculous world.”

The couple separated in February after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Almost exactly seven years ago, the two formalized the relationship at an idyllic wedding in an Italian castle. After the breakup, the businesswoman and influencer continued to live in Los Angeles, in her family’s home, with her four children. Meanwhile, the rapper packed his bags and settled in a luxurious vacation home in the state of Wyoming. As it transpired, Kanye considers that his period with Kardashian was “a real hell”And is“ extremely relieved ”to have ended the relationship.

According to the information revealed by Star, the main trigger would have been ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, the reality show in which Kim and her sisters show every aspect of their life. While the rapper suffers from bipolarity, his ex-wife lived under the gaze of the cameras, which were already part of the everyday family landscape. When he refused to appear on the show, the source told the magazine, the Kardashian family “plotted” for him to end up being part of the recordings anyway. This situation, it transpired, generated “explosive discussions” in the couple.

The supposed economic and artistic jealousy that Kim Kardashian felt

Jealousy was another trigger for the crisis that ended in Kim and Kanye’s divorce. Although, far from being jealous of the couple, as revealed by Star, Kanye believes that the mother of his children he was envious of his successful career in music.

In addition to artistic recognition, West is the creator of a brand that positioned him as one of the most outstanding billionaires, according to Forbes. His fortune is estimated at about $ 1.8 billion, which come from his line of sneakers, in addition to the dividends generated by his music.