These would be the new applications to be announced for the Apple Watch | Technology

Apple would be working on new applications that would be released with the watchOS 8 update for the Apple Watch.

We are just a few hours away from the Apple developers conference, and in addition to knowing new functionalities and features for iPadOS 15 and iOS15, also the operating system of your smart watch will receive some changes, especially in relation to new applications .

As found by the developer Khaos tian, Apple might be about to announce new apps for watchOS 8. Specifically, they have found new app package identifiers like ‘com.apple.NanoTips’ and ‘com.apple.NanoContacts’, which seem to point to new apps for the Apple Watch since “Nano” is used regularly as an internal name. for watch applications.

There is also an identifier for ‘com.apple.Mind’, and it could be some kind of new health or wellness app that the Cupertino people would also be preparing to update their smartwatch.

Explaining the above, “contacts” and “tips” have been independent applications on the iPhone for many years, and now they would arrive renewed for the Apple Watch with the watchOS 8 update. On the application “Mind”, it could be a new function for the health-related Apple Watch.

Looks like someone deployed the new profile for App Store too early? Want to guess what “https://t.co/nhhpJFmZbJ.Mind” is on watchOS? pic.twitter.com/BarzoJtovq – Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) June 5, 2021

The developer has also found references to ‘com.apple.findmy.finditems’, which looks like a separate entry for Find My app. Apple will likely decide to split the item search functionality into a separate app and bring it to the Apple Watch. However, the Find My functionality in watchOS 7 is limited to finding friends only.

No major changes are expected when it comes to the update of the operating system for the Cupertino smart watches, but at least we already know that a few new applications could arrive on our Apple Watch in the next few weeks.