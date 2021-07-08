These would be the definitive specifications of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Without a doubt, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most anticipated smartphones of the Made by Google line, and now we know its apparent specifications. The information was published by Jon Prosser, who had already released the first renderings of the Californian corporation’s mobiles.

Although some technical characteristics of both phones had been rumored for months, the reality is that there was still no specific list. From the beginning, mention was made of the possibility of incorporating the first processor developed by Google, but not much else.

If the information received by Prosser is correct, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro they would arrive with not inconsiderable specifications. We share them with you below.

This would be the technical specifications of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6Pixel 6 ProScreen6.4-inch AMOLED 6.71-inch plastic OLEDProcessorGoogleGoogleRAM8GB12GBStorage128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GBDrums4614 mAh5000 mAhFrontal camera8 MP12 MPRear cameras50 MP (Wide) + 12 MP (Ultra wide) 50 MP (Wide) + 12 MP (Ultra wide) + 48 MP (telephoto)Operating systemAndroid 12Android 12ConnectivityWiFi 6EWiFi 6E

In addition to the specification table, Prosser’s report indicates that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would be certified for the AER (Android Enterprise Recommended) program. This implies that Google would promote them as smartphones for business use. But this is not all, as the Mountain View corporation would commit to providing software updates. for at least 5 years to both mobiles.

As for the release date, there are still no further details. The rumors they are still pointing to next October as the target month to see it publicly and officially. Recall that, beyond the rumors about the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, plus their corresponding specifications, Google still owes news about the Pixel 5a. The fate of said device was in doubt, but the most recent speaks of a possible announcement for August. We will be attentive to more news.

Also in Ezanime.net