These would be the 4 signings that Laporta would bet on

With the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency of Barcelona, ​​it is expected a new sports project for the team to put him back to compete in all the competitions that the club plays, especially after Barcelona’s consecutive failures in recent Champions League campaigns.

This implies the arrival of new players to reinforce the team lines that need a quality leap. In this sense, Laporta already has his four favorites whom he will bet on signing for the next season.

Despite the fact that the economic situation of the culé team is not very good at the moment, Laporta would make a great effort to bring in poster players to restore the competitive spirit that the team seems to have lost.

Eric Garcia

Perhaps the clearest and safest signing that Barcelona will make. The Catalan central Manchester City has already confirmed that he does not want to renew with the citizen team, and has acknowledged that he wants to return to the club that made him grow; the Barcelona.

The Spanish would come to the institution as a free agent Since his contract expires this summer and according to different media, he would sign a contract for five seasons with the Blaugrana team.

Eric Garcia, Manchester City defender.

A necessary footballer to reinforce the central saga that seems the most vulnerable area of ​​the team. At 20, he is already international with Luis Enrique’s Spain, which would mean a great leap in quality for Koeman’s team.

Memphis Depay

Probably the footballer who has generated the most rumors about signing with the team. Last season he was one step away from arriving in Barcelona but it did not materialize at the last minute.

Like Garcia, Depay’s contract expires this summer, so it would arrive at zero cost. However, the arrival of Depay would imply the departure of a forward and everything seems to indicate that Braithwaite would be the sacrificed.

Memphis Depay will be a new FC Barcelona player.

Georginio Wijnaldum

An old acquaintance of Koeman when he was managing the Netherlands team. Although he has an option on the table to renew with Liverpool, he still the footballer has not decided and would be willing to listen to other offers.

Wijnaldum did it again, now in the Premier.

Erling haaland

The dream of all European teams today. Without a doubt, the forward of the moment and the most precious bulwark for Laporta this summer. And after that Dortmund put a price on their footballer, there is the possibility of taking it if Barcelona disburses 180 million euros, which is equal to $ 219 million dollars.

Relations between Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola and Laporta are good, which would facilitate negotiations for the player, so, in that sense, it would put Barcelona a step ahead in relation to its competitors in the fight to sign the Norwegian.

The option being considered is for Haaland to stay one more season with Dortmund and the next season can come when his clause drops.

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund scorer