The NBA has not yet been decided, but everything seems to indicate that this year’s NBA playoffs will have 20 qualifiers, with the Walt Disney Resort as the tentative venue and with the month of July as an approximate start date. To the eight best teams in each conference would be added the four best scores in the league, which all correspond to the Western Conference. That is why, taking into account what the rankings were when the day was suspended, these would be the 20 teams that would qualify for the playoffs.

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (53-12)

Toronto Raptors (46-18)

Boston Celtics (43-21)

Miami Heat (41-24)

Indiana Pacers (39-26)

Philadelphia 76ers (39-26)

Brooklyn Nets (30-34)

Orlando Magic (30-35)

Western Conference:

Los Angeles Lakers (49-14)

LA Clippers (44-20)

Denver Nuggets (43-22)

Utah Jazz (41-23)

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

Houston Rockets (40-24)

Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

Wildcard: 9. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37), 10. New Orleans Pelicans (28-36), 11. Sacramento Kings (28-36) and 12. San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

“They are thinking of playing in a group stage to replace the first round of the playoffs.” #NBA

The 20 teams that the NBA thinks of to end the season. https://t.co/SlughYGnTo via @diarioas – Aldo Fuentes (@ AldoCoreas07) May 28, 2020

.