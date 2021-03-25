These wireless headphones have won the hearts of 12,000 users and cost only $ 22

Save 50% on one of the headphones preferred by Amazon buyers (Photo: Amazon).

Finding a great pair of wireless headphones – to the point of competing with the AirPods – for less than $ 30 seems like a dream. Well, pay attention to what follows, because these Otium wireless headphones are on sale for only 22 dollars, down from $ 46 at Amazon.com. You will save more than 50%. And, existing buyers say, they’re worth it: More than 12,000 Amazon users have given these headphones a perfect five-star rating.

Excellent sound, long battery life

Otium wireless headphones have won over buyers for their impressive clarity, deep bass, secure fit, and battery life (35 hours on a single full recharge).

“The headphones are really good and pretty,” shared a user who gave it a five-star rating. “Easy to connect. They sound great and they are simply magnificent. Audio at maximum volume is heard loud and clear. “

For its part, the charging case works as a portable charger, which means that you can recharge your smartphone in a pinch. “The best investment, worth every penny! It has excellent battery life and the case charges the headphones, and your phone too if you connect the cable, as if it were a portable battery, ”a tech-savvy buyer raved about.

BUY THEM, Otium headphones for $ 22 (52% off) at amazon.com

These Otium wireless headphones are on sale for $ 22, that is, with a discount of $ 24 (Photo: Amazon).

Hard to peel

Otium wireless headphones are durable and waterproof. In fact, you can submerge them up to 1.5 meters deep for about 30 minutes and they will continue to work. They are so tough that even climbers use them.

“I love these headphones. I climb on rock and have dropped them onto chalk, water, concrete or onto the ground from over 100 feet up and still work perfectly, ”wrote a satisfied Amazon buyer. “Battery life is the most fascinating thing I’ve seen when it comes to technology, and I love it.”

Read more

Some buyers say Otium wireless headphones compete with Apple’s. “These headphones are awesome. I have some AirPods and actually, I prefer these because they hold much better in my ears, “added another user who gave it a five-star rating. “I caught my husband stealing them because he prefers them too! Excellent sound quality for a great price! “

Our advice? Take them to gift to your friends and family or to yourself before they are sold out.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

