Today, thanks to technology, we can communicate with people from all over the world. And, despite not speaking the same language, today we have at our disposal countless devices and applications capable of translating a complete conversation in real time.

The problem is that many of them need to be connected to carry out this task. Now we have known a new device capable of simultaneous translation without the need for the Internet: it is called Timekettle M2 and they are very practical wireless headphones for traveling.

Timekettle M2 have a minimalist design that does not differ much from that of conventional wireless headphones: they are white in color and are somewhat thicker than normal models.

Do you need a fast translation in almost any language? Don’t miss this definitive guide to using the Google translator, with everything you need to know.

It is an evolution of the WT2, a wireless headset with simultaneous translation in six languages ​​that hit the market in 2017. Now, its manufacturer has designed a more advanced model capable of not only translating languages ​​without an Internet connection, but also offering the same features as conventional headphones.

Thanks to this, the Timekettle M2 are postulated as the definitive solution to translate, make and receive hands-free calls and also listen to music.

As far as translation is concerned, the technology of these headphones offers support for 40 languages ​​and 93 accents through the use of four engines: Google, Microsoft, iFlytek and Timekettle. It has three translation modes: the touch mode to speak and translate simultaneously, the lesson mode to use during your classes, and the speaker mode that recognizes and translates your sentences for others to hear.

Choosing good headphones that suit your usage habits may not seem easy, but with this guide you will learn everything you need to know.

These wireless headphones also let you listen to good quality music. They incorporate the aptX audio codec and Bluetooth 5.0 For a clear sound and stable connection, they offer IPX4 water and sweat resistance and are compatible with your mobile’s voice assistants (Siri and Google Assistant). With the charging case, its autonomy is more than 30 hours of use.

The manufacturer of Timekettle M2 is looking for financing for these headphones on Indiegogo and if you want you can get them in the crowdfunding campaign from $ 79 (70 euros at the current exchange rate).