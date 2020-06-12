If you are looking for cheap wireless headphones, these come with a 67% discount.

You don’t need to spend too much to have wireless headphones that allow us to say goodbye to the cables. We can find a multitude of clones of AirPods that are really cheap and that for what they cost, they comply.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can buy the Soding wireless headphones with a 67% discount. Designed with a design we all know where it came from, these headphones enjoy protection from water and wireless charging. We tell you all its characteristics.

Saying goodbye to cables costs less than you think

As we have said, the Soding headphones come with a design virtually identical to that of Apple’s AirPods. The differences are there, there is no doubt, but we are talking about a few that you can receive at your home for less than 30 euros. They have Bluetooth 5.0, you will have the possibility to pair them with Android and iOS devices.

Soding I80 headphones

Specifications

Dimensions5 x 5 x 1.5 cm

Weight49.9 grams with case

Charging method: Magnetic pin case (UBS-C in the case)

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IPX5 against water and sweat

Of course, they come with a small charging case in which you can store them to recover energy. A single charge will give you up to 4 hours of playback, but thanks to its case you can triple this duration. Also, it supports wireless charging.

You will not have to worry if you want to use them for sports, they come with IPX5 certification. Will be protected against sweat, dust and splashes, you can use them for your exercise sessions. If you have been convinced, do not think about it too much, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

If you prefer, some cheap alternatives

BTwear headphones

They come with 4.5 grams weight for each earpiece and a in-ear design that promises to fit your ear smoothly. According to the firm, you can enjoy 8 hours of autonomy, up to 40 hours with the 5 extra charges that your case will give you. They also enjoy IPX5 certificationThey will withstand water and sweat without problem.

AirDots Pro 2

The latest version of Xiaomi headphones comes with a nice design reminiscent of Apple AirPods, like our previous example. They also incorporate touch controls, which will be used to control playback, call and activate Google Assistant. Its battery promises up to 3 hours of music, but you can extend them up to 10 hours with its charging case.

