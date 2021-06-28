These will be the trends in Wi-Fi according to Cisco | News | Infrastructures

These will be the trends in Wi-Fi according to Cisco.

Almost 22 years ago (September 30, 1999) I know He launchedthe 802.11b standard, known as Wi-Fi. Today, it is the main mode of access to the Internet, supporting in 2022 51% of accesses on a global scale (64% in Spain) compared to cable (29%) and cellular (20%) connectivity.

With the arrival of Wi-Fi, the lives of Internet users changed. The new technology offered unprecedented freedom of connection, lower costs and innovative possibilities for consumers and businesses. The pandemic has further emphasized the importance of wireless connectivity, facilitating telemedicine, remote education and digital services from anywhere.

“Most of us cannot imagine our daily activities without the Internet. And for many Internet users, wireless access is another ‘utility’, like water or electricity ”, he highlights Andreu Vilamitjana, CEO of Cisco Spain. “Combined with 5G, the latest Wi-Fi standard constitutes a key infrastructure for digital transformation, optimizing business operations and public services and helping to create a more inclusive digital future.”

In commemoration of World Wi-Fi Day (June 20), Cisco defines five keys that will mark the new era of wireless connectivity.

•Overcoming the digital divide. More than 3 billion people do not have access to the Internet. The lack of connectivity keeps them away from opportunities for training, work and healthcare. With only 29 of the world’s 195 countries enjoying an affordable connection, the digital divide affects rural areas and low-income people the most. The next generation of wireless technologies – including 5G and Wi-Fi 6 – will reach areas with poor fiber coverage.

•Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, complementary technologies. The Wi-Fi 6 standard is advancing rapidly. Offers 400% more capacity, improving performance per user. By including 5G-like innovations – such as OFDMA for the simultaneous transmission of multiple data channels – it is an ideal complement to 5G, especially in environments such as stadiums, airports, trade shows and hospitals. In addition, its better latency facilitates near real-time operation in Internet of Things applications such as connected factories and autonomous vehicles.

•Digitization of spaces. Location-based services – like Cisco DNA Spaces – take Wi-Fi beyond connectivity, using anonymous data from the wireless infrastructure to turn it into information. Locating assets, collecting statistics on visits to shops or analyzing network performance are widely used applications. WiFi also facilitates a safe return to the office, offering real-time data on capacity and use of the rooms.

•Open Roaming, bridge between mobile networks. Powered by Cisco, OpenRoaming is a multi-vendor initiative that connects Wi-Fi and cellular networks, facilitating the connection of a mobile device to the Wi-Fi network and inter-network roaming. Allows users and guests to join automatically and securely the moment their device enters the range of a qualified Wi-Fi network; no need for SSIDs, usernames or insecure passwords.

•Public access, but more secure. Cisco predicts that in 2023 there will be 628 million public Wi-Fi access points worldwide (169 million in 2018). In Spain, there will be 14.3 million (2.9 million in 2018). Through WPA3, Wi-Fi 6 offers greater security for open networks through encryption of unauthenticated traffic, greater defense of passwords against brute force attacks, and protection of sensitive data with 192-bit encryption.

According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, in 2023 there will be 5,300 million Internet users – 66% of the world population – and 29,300 million connected devices (in Spain there will be 36.5 million Internet users and 350 million connected devices). To connect the next 1 billion people, Cisco collaborates with governments on hundreds of initiatives through the CDA program (called Digitize in Spain) and on projects such as Google Station and Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi.