These will be the stops by selections

06/30/2021 at 3:53 PM CEST

Sport.es

The calendar for the 2021-2022 season leaves five team dates for UEFA, plus another at the end of January that does not affect the European teams. The first runs from August 30 to September 8 where Spain will play Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

The second is in October with two games (Italy and Belgium) in addition to the possible final of the League of Nations between the 4th and 12th of that month. In November the year closes with a third break from 8 to 16 of that month where Spain will play against Greece and Sweden.

In the month of January where there will be a stoppage for selections from January 24 to February 2 per selection window mandatory for all confederations except UEFA. We will have to wait until March for the next break from 21 to 29 of that month. The last one will be once the competition is over. From May 30 to June 14.