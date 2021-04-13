These will be the presenters of the Oscars – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix and Harrison Ford will be some of the presenters at the Oscars ceremony on April 25.

This Monday the Hollywood Academy announced the first list that also includes Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho,

Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will change its usual format for an event that will imitate a live movie.

“Continuing with the film format for awarding the awards, we have assembled a truly stellar all-star cast. There is so much power here that sunglasses may be needed, ”the Academy said in a statement.

Producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, organizers of the ceremony, indicated that in the coming days they will announce more guests.

Last week the Academy sent a letter to the guests at the ceremony to announce that the nominees for the awards will be able to travel to Los Angeles as they are considered essential workers.

As well as the conditions to be able to attend the gala, such as a 10-day quarantine without contact with external persons and three PCR tests before traveling, upon landing and on the day of the ceremony.

These measures are intended to prevent video calls and ensure that the largest number of guests attend the gala, such as best song nominees, who are expected to perform live.

To do so safely, those responsible have reserved Union Station, the central train station in Los Angeles, where they have designed an outdoor space for the awards ceremony.

Part of the Oscars is also expected to take place at the Dolby Theater, the traditional home of the great movie festival that this year has been planned as a live film.