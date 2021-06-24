These will be the members of the jury of the 74th Cannes Film Festival

MEXICO CITY

Five women and four men will make up the jury of the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held between July 6 and 17, after its cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

– Spike Lee, the president –

The 64-year-old American director will be the first African-American to serve as chairman of the jury.

Lee has presented seven of his films at the Cannes Film Festival, including “Nola darling”, “Wild Fever” and “Ten minutes older”.

In 2018, he was awarded the Grand Prize for “BlacKKKlansman”, based on the true story of a black policeman who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

Lee is a figure in the fight against racial discrimination in the United States and has supported the careers of numerous African American filmmakers.

– Mati Diop –

The 39-year-old French-Senegalese director competed for the Palme d’Or in 2019 with her first feature film “Atlantique”, which was awarded the Grand Prize.

She is the niece of the great Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty (“Touki Bouki”) and declares herself to be an admirer of the dream cinema of the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul, back this year in competition with “Memoria”, shot in Colombia.

– Mylène Farmer –

Known as the “French Madonna”, Mylène Farmer, 59, is a French-speaking singer who has sold 35 million albums and has become an icon among the homosexual community.

In 2018, the artist, who has collaborated with renowned filmmakers for their video clips such as Peter Lindbergh and Abel Ferrara, participated in the horror film “Ghostland”.

– Mélanie Laurent –

This 38-year-old French actress and director works in France and the United States, where she appeared in the Quentin Tarantino film “Inglourious Basterds.”

He co-directed the French documentary “Demain”, a reflection on the environmental challenges facing humanity and which has become a benchmark in the field.

– Maggie Gyllenhaal –

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, was revealed to the general public with “Donnie Darko” (2001) and became a world star after participating in the film “The Dark Knight”, by Christopher Nolan.

His role in “Crazy Heart” earned him an Oscar nomination. She also acts in the theater and in the series “The Deuce”, about the porn industry, of which she is also a producer. She is currently working on her first film as a director, based on one of the novels by the successful writer Elena Ferrante.

– Song Kang-ho –

Bong Joon-ho’s fetish actor, this South Korean actor played the witty and wacky family man from “Parasites,” who won the Palme d’Or in 2019 before winning the Oscar for best picture.

In a quarter century of career, the interpreter has acted in 40 films, such as “Chronicles of a serial murderer” and “Snowbreaker”.

In 2020, the New York Times included him in the list of the “25 best actors of the 21st century.”

– Tahar Rahim –

The 39-year-old French actor was nominated for the Golden Globes and the Bafta Awards for his role as an inmate in the Guantanamo prison in the film “The Mauritanian”, co-starring Jodie Foster.

It was revealed in 2009 with the film “A Prophet” by Jacques Audiard, a drama rewarded with the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and with new César awards from French cinema, including best actor and best new actor.

– Kleber Mendonça Filho –

This 52-year-old Brazilian director competed for the first time for the Palme d’Or in 2016, with “Aquarius”, starring Sonia Braga. The film team then starred in a media protest on the red carpet to denounce “a coup” against former President Dilma Rousseff.

Three years later, his film “Bacurau”, co-directed by Juliano Dornelles, won the Jury Prize ‘ex aequo’ with the French film “Les Miserables”.

The director was also part of the jury that awarded the Golden Bear of the Berlinale of 2020 and presided over the one of the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2017.

– Jessica Hausner –

This 48-year-old Austrian director was in the running for the top award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 with her film “Little Joe”, which was awarded the best female performance award for its protagonist Emily Beecham.

Previously, this former psychology student founded her production company, Coop 99, with which she launched several films such as “Lovely Rita” and “Lourdes.”

