Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

It is a fact that Xbox Series X will be a powerful console and that will allow you to take advantage of it in games of several generations. In fact, they promise that there will be some who will be able to juice the hardware to run games in 4K or 60 fps. That said, not all games will have a chance to do so, and only games with the Optimized Xbox Series X badge will be featured. Want to know which will be the first? Microsoft has already revealed them.

In a blog post, Microsoft talked about how games can take advantage of the power of the Xbox Series X. There he said that they can use the power of the console to run up to 4K and 60 fps, but there will also be cases of games that reach a rate of 120 frames per second.

In case you missed it: these games will have Smart Delivery on the next-gen console

That is not all, since Microsoft also indicated that they will be able to take advantage of the power of DirectX 12 Ultimate to improve the visual aspect with visual options such as ray tracing. In addition, they will have the opportunity to juice the Xbox Series X SSD to present reduced loading times.

What will be the Optimized games for Xbox Series X?

Now, what will be the games that will have the Optimized badge for Xbox Series X? First you have to understand that there are 2 kinds of game that will have it. The first will be those that are natively developed for Xbox Series X. The others will be previously released games that have been updated to harness the power of the console. An example of these will be Gears 5.

Here is the list of the first games optimized for Xbox Series X:

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

At the moment, the improvements you should expect from each of the games have not been specified. It should also be mentioned that these are just the first games compatible with the Xbox Series X. Later, this list will get bigger. We will update the list when more games are part of it.

Follow this link to see more news related to Xbox Series X.