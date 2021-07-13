These will be the design differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12

September will be an important month for Apple. At least, so the rumors say. The company prepares the launch of new MacBook Pro, iPad and, of course, the new iPhone 13, which in recent weeks have been seen in several leaks. Now, the MacRumors portal offers a more detailed view of its design, as well as a comparison with the current iPhone 12.

Focusing first on the design of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, we see that the appearance and dimensions are practically identical to the models that Apple announced last year. Flat bezels, rear with a matte finish and a photo module with triple camera and LiDAR sensor. The only palpable difference between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro is the size of the photo module, being slightly larger in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The latest reports assure that the cameras of the iPhone 13 will have larger targets. This will allow, among other things, to capture more light and offer better results in night scenes or portrait mode.

The front design of the iPhone 13 Pro will also be different from the previous generation. The notch will be slightly smaller. To do this, Apple will move the front speaker to the upper edge of the screen, leaving the notch free for the TrueDepth camera sensors.

The iPhone 13 Pro, remember, will maintain some exclusive features compared to the iPhone 13. One of them is the LiDAR sensor, which allows you to measure the depth of the environment more precisely, and improves some aspects of photography. The ProMotion display, which will offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz, is another of the functions that only those users who choose one of the two highest-end models will be able to enjoy.

iPhone 13: diagonal cameras and a smaller notch

At the design level, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini They will also arrive with some differences compared to the current iPhone 12. The images show a slightly larger photo module. The new position of the lenses is also appreciated, which they will be located diagonally. According to the aforementioned source, Apple plans to integrate “Sensor-shift” technology to the entire range of iPhone 13. It is a stabilization system that makes the movement of the sensors synchronize with that of the device itself to achieve clearer results. .

The side keypad will change in height for a more intuitive touch. The front will have a smallest notchor and a speaker located on the top edge, such as the Pro models.

The images match the rumors and previous leaks about the design of the iPhone. However, it must be taken into account that they are models, and that some elements, such as the lens materials, colors, or position, they could change in the final version.

