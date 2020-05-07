         These will be the colors and price of the alleged POCO F2, according to leaks

POCO has announced the launch of a new model for next week, so another blow to the table of value for money is expected at the hands of Xiaomi. The company has not given clues, although it has spoken of “a second generation POCO”, which makes us think of an alleged successor to POCOPHONE F1.

Rumors have long been on the table that this successor to F1 will be a renowned Redmi K30 Pro and a 91Mobile.es exclusive again points in this direction. In this case, price and colors have been filtered of this supposed POCO F2 Pro, model that will be presented on May 12 in Spain.

€ 570 for the base version of this POCO

Despite the relative independence of what POCO shows, the brand is from Xiaomi, and rumors have long indicated that the model they will launch will be the Redmi K30 Pro with a name change. The information becomes stronger than ever since, according to sources at 91Mobile.es, the colors of this LITTLE will be white, purple, gray and blue. Coincidentally, they are exactly the four colors that the Redmi K30 Pro has.

The alleged POCO F2 will be priced at 570 euros in its version of 128 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM, according to the recent leak.

Similarly, the leak suggests that the price of this model will be 570 euros in its base configuration, leaving well behind the less than 300 euros that the POCOPHONE F1 cost. The jump in price would be justified by the great leap at the photographic level, materials and, above all, by the Snapdragon 865, a processor that has made this year’s products quite expensive.

From being a Redmi K30 Pro, the supposed POCO F2 will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, quad camera with 64 MP main sensor, telephoto, wide-angle and bokeh sensor, 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charge, technology 5G and others.

