It seems that Mexicans have more duality in the days of Covid-19. On the one hand, they believe that we should all be at home, but on the other, they worry about the economy and point out the need to go out to work.

The construction sector is one in which this behavior is notorious, but unlike other sectors, the conversation is low. It has only reached approximately 6 million people in Mexico.

One of the themes that stands out the most is the construction of the Maya Train. From job suspensions, their reactivation, to the companies that participate. The main thing is that users do not consider it a priority or an essential activity.

The cancellation of renewable energy works, the day of the Holy Cross and the declaration as an essential activity, were some of the topics that also marked the conversation during this period.

Loss of millions of jobs, suspension

of works during quarantine, lack of support for the sector, economic outlook

and government works such as the Maya Train and the Santa Lucia airport are

the main negative themes that haunt the conversation.

The informative messages of the industry, such as the day of the Holy Cross, the architecture of different places and information pages, during this stage are Well Perceived by Digital Audiences as well as Investment Announcements During the Fortiesa, both companies and governments, mainly local.

Although the sector was practically stopped, there is a positive streak regarding the construction and expansion of hospitals and works dedicated to the health sector. Likewise, in recent weeks the sector has been considered a essential activity with the consequent reopening of works and restart of activities, marks the positive vision of digital media.

On the negative side, in several messages users complain about works that are still open because they consider them a risk during quarantine., but at the same time they point out that the suspension is not correct because the sector is already very depressed and will lead to more job losses.

Users also do not agree with the measures taken by the government, both in prevention and in support for the sector. And what bothers Internet users the most is that works are suspended, but that the Tren Maya, Santa Lucía and the Dos Bocas refinery continue, as well as the direct award of some contracts.

As has happened in the analyzes of the other sectors, the Federal Government is the most attacked. Under construction almost 73% are against their decisions. Local governments, such as Mexico City, are best perceived for the actions they have taken and the best positioned are the chambers such as CMIC, Coparmex, Cenapred and UNAM.

We will have to wait to see if the opening of the sector will improve the perception and growth of the conversation. In this uncertain time, there is nothing written.

If you want to see the full report click here

