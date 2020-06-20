Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Internet is a massive source of information that helps us determine which topics are trending. For example, this allowed many to know which were the most popular games from the PlayStation 5 reveal event.

According to information from iprice, an analysis firm, Horizon Forbidden West was the exclusive for PlayStation 5 that caught the most attention at the event. In fact, it got 25% of the search volume in Google in relation to the rest of the exclusive games (either permanently or temporarily) of the next Sony console.

On a lower rung is Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales and following in his footsteps are Demon’s Souls and Gran Turismo 7. We present the list below:

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

Gran Turismo 7

Project Athia

Godfall

Deathloop

There were also third-party games at the PlayStation 5 event.

As you well know, the PlayStation 5 event was not only exclusive. In fact, several games were also revealed that will hit other platforms on their opening day.

But which of them all was the big winner? The one who managed to dominate the list with 55% of the search volume was Resident Evil Village, the new installment of the survival horror series. In second and third place we have Hitman 3 and Pragmata, which only obtained 11% of the total traffic.

Resident Evil Village

Hitman 3

Pragmata

Little Devil Inside

Bugsnax

And to you, what was the game that most caught your attention in the presentation? Tell us in the comments.

