These were the first electric cars from Porsche | Motor

Electrical mechanics have been around for much longer than we think, and Ferdinand Porsche was very important in their development as early as the 19th century.

The electric mobility it is gaining strength day after day, settling in with more and more diligence and taking the place of combustion cars at a good pace. Given that brands are insisting on this alternative today, it seems that we are talking about a completely contemporary technology, but the truth is that it hides much more history than we think.

Proof of this is Porsche, a brand that, already at the end of the 19th century, opted for trying to make electrical energy be responsible for moving the wheels. Well, not exactly Porsche, but Mr. Ferdinand Porsche, who in 1898 left the world speechless.

Porsche’s history with electric cars

It was specifically in 1898 when Porsche presented the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton, better known as simply P1. It was an electric car that rolled through the streets of Vienna on June 26, 1898, thus establishing itself as one of the first electric cars in the world. A year later, he was already contesting his first race, specifically a test that was held 40 kilometers from Berlin to measure the performance of electric cars.

This was won with 18 minutes of difference compared to the previous participant, and also the P1 stood out for registering the lowest energy consumption. But Ferdinand porsche He wanted more, and the second electric vehicle he made arrived in 1900.

It was the Lohner-Porsche, which was presented at the World’s Fair in Paris. This car had an important innovation, since each front wheel hid a 2.5 hp engine at 120 rpm. These wheels rotated in the direction of the axis, which made it possible to dispense with heavy transmissions and gears, achieving an efficiency of 83%.

These engines were powered by a 44 cell lead battery, with 300 amps and 80 volts, which offered an energy capacity of 24 kWh and weighed 410 kilograms. In addition, the Lohner-Porsche had a range of 50 kilometers and could reach a top speed of 37 km / h.

That same year came the Semper Vivus, the world’s first functional hybrid that used a combustion engine in charge of driving a generator to supply power to electric motors. The production version was christened Mixte, and was capable of reaching a speed of 37 km / h as well. In addition, Ferdinand Porsche achieved several road speed records in Austria and the victory in the Exelberg Rally.

A century later, the Porsche 919 Hybrid designed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. And today the incombustible Porsche Taycan swarms on the market, pioneer of modern electric mobility in the brand and that lays the foundations of an electrified range that will gradually arrive.

