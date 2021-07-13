These were the best swimsuits from the Black Tape Project

The show took place in Miami and the models wore the most extravagant and sexy bathing suits with straps on the catwalks.

Today, fashion pushes women to show their bodies openly and give a much more provocative style to simple everyday garments.

Thus, the models redefined the style of beachwear and wore outfits that raised the temperature of the event.

The Miami Swim Week runway featured swimsuits created by the founder of Black Tape Project, Joel alvarez. Glued to the body, the outfits revealed the incredible silhouettes of their models.

The proposed samples are about sets made with a heterogeneous mixture of different adhesives that create an elegant outfit with Spartan style.

In the sample we saw two-piece suits, one piece that covered part of the breasts and other super low-cut models, worthy of a woman who wants to show her curves.

Thus, with holographic prints and outfits that barely left parts of their bodies to the imagination, the models lit up the catwalk.

Alvarez debuted her latest line of eccentric swimwear at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach last Saturday night.

Some of the bikinis had a more minimalist style, where they used some pieces of electrical tape over the lower regions of the model, simulating a censorship bar.

Meanwhile, other girls paraded in elaborate costumes and mosaics of multicolored, mirrored and metallic stickers. Thus, their models acted as clothing and accessories, from sleeveless tops to bracelets.

Regarding the materials, Alvarez assures that the tapes used are special for the skin, so they do not cause damage to the models.

According to the Black Tape Project website, the unconventional patterns were inspired by an encounter the designer had while working as a fashion photographer in 2008.

According to the page, the designer was working with a model who “suggested that I use duct tape for the last look,” he said.

And while Alvarez initially had no idea why she would want this, he decided to please her by wrapping her in black electrical tape.

