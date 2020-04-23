Definitely Prince was one of the artists who flatly shook us with his music, because among so many proposals and bands that grew up with him, there was nothing quite like him.. That is why when the world found out about the death of the musician from Minneapolis on April 21, 2016, nobody could believe that someone so talented had left, leaving us a huge legacy thanks to a lot of records like Purple Rain and a lot of milestones that he took out throughout his career. Of course there were tributes, but four years after his death they put together a concert to remember him.

A few months ago we told you that lThe Grammy’s were organizing a very special event to remember the life and work of this great music through his songs called Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, which had a top cast led by artists such as Foo Fighters, Beck, Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Alicia Keys and John Legend until Usher and Juanes, practically the cream of the music came together to play some of his greatest hits along with some of his great collaborators such as Sheila E., Morris Day and his backing band The Revolution.

This show was recorded two days after the 92nd Grammy Awards – to be exact on January 28 – but it was only broadcast on April 21 for all of us. The concert kicked off with the great Gary Clark Jr. alongside singer H.E.R. playing “Let’s Go Crazy”, something quite wise because that’s what this show would be about, a night where everyone went crazy interpreting the most iconic songs of this music icon.

Later would come Miguel to perform with drummer Sbeila E. “I Would Die 4 U”, which was without a doubt one of the highest moments of the show. In addition to covering Prince, the invited artists also took the opportunity to tell some personal stories that lived with him. as John Legend did, when he spoke about one of the songs that everyone knows about Mr. Rogers Nelson, “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

But without a doubt those who received the applause –as almost always– It was the Foo Fighters commanded by Dave Grohl, who cast their own version of the song “Dear Nikki”. As if it was not enough to have this bandota throwing guitar for everyone, Grohl finished telling that story that began on his Instagram account, when Prince invited him to jammear in the middle of a totally empty arena.

Right in the middle of all these artists the good guy appeared Coldplay’s Chris Martin with The Bangles’ Sussana Hoffs to sing “Manic Monday” on the piano (song that Prince himself composed), creating one of those moments that give you goosebumps. Then it would be Miss Annie Clark’s turn – or St. Vincent pa los cuates–, who put on a very interesting version of “Controversy”, mixing the best of funk with those distorted riffs that come from his peculiar guitar.

Already in the final stretch the legendary soul and R&B singer came out on stage, Mavis Staples with The Revolution to interpret LA ROLA from the album that marked the career of this musician, “Purple Rain”, a highly emotional version where he showed us the enormous blast that this woman still has. To conclude, everyone’s beloved guero was present, Beck, who along with Prince’s support band played one of many fans’ favorites, “Raspberry Beret”, concluding and a huge show that remembered the great career of the purple legend.