These were the best memes left by the game between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid drew goalless at the Camp Nou that only favored Real Madrid who will now depend on himself in their aspirations to get La Liga.

And as expected, the wave of memes about the game did not take long to arrive to give a touch of humor to a result that will not make either the fans of the Catalans or the mattresses happy.

Without a doubt, one of the attractions of the engagement was Luis Suárez’s return to Camp Nou, this time, as a visitor, and that reunion with his great friend Messi. Many of the multiple memes revolved around that reunion.

Here are the funniest memes so you can laugh after the draw left by Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.