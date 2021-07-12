These were the best looks of the Cannes Festival

The red carpet of the film festival sowed glamor and the best styles of celebrities. Here we review which were the most sensual.

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival brought with it, in addition to a public event after so many months of isolation, a wide variety of styles to show off.

The festival, which lasts ten days, leaves us a wave of outfits to delight us with the great designers.

The celebrities took the opportunity to show off their best weapons of seduction and the best outfits they had in mind. Thus, more than one conquered the red carpet of this legendary event.

Black and white turned out to be the most widely used ranges. Without a doubt, these are the most elegant and delicate shades, although the colors also had their part of glamor.

A) Yes, Bella Hadid she makes sure to turn heads with a dress that, far from being casual, would dazzle anyone. Black with gold details, we see a totally successful outfit for an event of this caliber.

The model wore a black dress with long sleeves, with a tight round neckline that highlights her incredible silhouette.

Although the great detail stands out on her chest, where from the neck she wears an inverted tree-shaped necklace that continues to the part of her breasts, covering them. Crown her look with her hair collected and accessories with stones in red and gold tones.

On the other hand, in another of her outfits, the model combined black and white in an extravagant and elegant look at the same time.

Bella combined a dress with a tight-fitting black skirt and on the top, a feathered that highlights the torso.

One of the most outstanding styles came from the hand of Michelle Salas. The Mexican wore a wide white dress with a Pronovias style designed by Alessandra Rinaudo.

Highlighting the upper torso with wide ruffled sleeves, and highlighting her figure on the abdomen and hips, Michelle revolutionized the idea of ​​wedding dresses this time.

Just like her, although very far from the concept of “girlfriends”, Izabel Goulart chose white to dazzle with his appearance at the festival that commemorates the seventh art.

With a long dress, tight to the body and with a single wide strap on the shoulder, the Brazilian model wore a worked body that was visible in the part of her ribs and exposed back.

Accompanied by glitters on the back of the dress and on its accessories, the model took the opportunity to show off a unique tan that incredibly highlighted her outfit.

Although not everything is light. On the other hand, the model chose a black outfit consisting of a black palazo attached to a diamond top, totally transparent.

Loaded with pure shine and fully embroidered, the outfit completely exposed her back and had a detail of strips on both sides of the pants, also revealing the outline of her legs, crowning the lower part with fringes that reached the floor.

For its part, Marina Ruy Barbosa she wore a long and wide dress with net fabric that left little to the imagination.

Thus, with some details that darkened the part of her breasts and a short lining that simulated being pants, the Brazilian actress wore a sensual and very elegant dress that exposed her back, crowning it with red hair collected and accessories that combined to perfection.

