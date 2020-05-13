A new classification, this time of ESPN, he has set out to order the 100 best players in NBA history. During the last days the lower positions had come out while this afternoon they have unveiled their particular top10.

The top is occupied by neither more nor less than Michael Jordan, while the second place corresponds to the only active player in the top ten, Lebron James. So far without many surprises, but from third place everything changes. The podium fills it Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, while Bill russell rose to fourth place and Earvin “Magic” Johnson Complete the top five.

Sixth place went to another center, in this case Wilt chamberlain and right behind him is another Celtics legend, Larry bird. Eighth place was awarded to Tim Duncan and the top10 is closed by two ex-colleagues, since Kobe Bryant was 9th and Shaquille O’Neal in tenth position.

Our experts ranked the greatest of all time 1-74 Here’s how they ranked the best of the best: https://t.co/NucTKRBJ5e #NBARank pic.twitter.com/05SBzXtALx – ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2020

