These websites are as useless and absurd as they are perfectly suitable to entertain you for a while

There are many ways to hang out on the Internet. Seriously, there is everything. There are video game, technology, fashion, free games, pages to watch videos, a whole underworld of weird things on Reddit and you can even see those from Xataka doing things on TikTok and Twitch. But that’s the interesting part of the Internet. Then there is the other part.

Because in that huge ocean that is the Internet there is everything, including websites that are a little absurd and somewhat useless that, everything is said, they are also very apt to kill boredom. Today we have compiled a few because summer is long and it houses moments when you don’t know what else to do. Let’s go with it.

Discovering the absurd side of the web

We start with PointerPointer, a web wonder that will keep you glued to the screen. And not because of its highly interesting content or its playable mechanics, but because when we leave the cursor in a part of the screen the web will refresh to show us a photo of someone pointing just at that point. And you will think “Is there a photo that points to here?” and the web will tell you “Yes”. Enjoy it.

Another very fun website is WikiPedia. There you can learn many things, from who Napoléon went to how was Serie A 18/19 in Switzerland (the 22nd season of the Swiss Football Championship). But do you know which is better? WikiRoulette, a website that will show us a random page from WikiPedia (although you can achieve the same effect by clicking on this link several times). May luck be with you.

We continue with Doge. “They are already talking about cryptocurrencies”, no, calm down. Doge is the Shiba Inu dog meme and is the protagonist of this paragraph thanks to the web Long Doge Challenge. Just scroll down to see how long you can get your Doge to be. You will be collecting “Wows” and you will be able to print your own mega long Doge on paper! What fun!

Heeeeeeeeeey! Hooooooooooo! That’s all. By accessing one of the links below you will enter an infinite loop of “Heeeeeeeeeeys” and “Hooooooooooos”. The first web is white with black letters and the second black with white letters. And that’s it, someone pays for those domains every year to be able to do that, so they deserve to be in this post.

Maybe you want to unleash your artistic streak. Well, that’s what you have Mondrian and me for, a website that lets you paint like Piet Mondrian. You just have to click to put vertical or horizontal lines and paint. Maybe you are the new Picasso and you didn’t know it until now.

And continuing with art, you can also paint like jason pollock on this other website. You can do it in black and white, click to change the colors and pull, create art. I’m thinking that between this website and the previous one we could put together a beautiful collection of works and sell them as NFT now that they are hitting it.

We’re up all night for good fun, we’re up all night to get lucky … What a great Daft Punk song, but it’s even better if you can see a infinite loop by Alan Partridge (Steven Coogan) pretending to play guitar to the beat of the music. Daft Punk lovers, this is your website.

Another very fun and educational website is Random Color. As its name suggests, every time you access the web you will find a random color. A very simple and fun way to discover the entire spectrum of visible colors that the universe makes available to us through the screen. Get your friends together and have a good time seeing colors!

And seeing colors is pretty good, but it’s even more cool if you can break like a glass wall. Fortunately, someone has already thought about that and created Smash the walls, a website where we can break colored screens by clicking. Deadline for the summer, things are coming strong.

¿Is your computer on fire? It is a question that may be on your head. You could look to see if it’s there, but let’s face it, we’ve gotten used to looking at the weather on Google instead of reaching out the window to see if it’s hot or cold. On this website you can find out if your computer is on fire. Surely it is not, but it never hurts to double check.

Do you consider yourself an amazing person? This website will give you the answer you are looking for. Simply access the link and discover the answer. The result will surprise you. Or not, because you are amazing. Wow, all of a sudden I felt like Keanu Reeves, I came over the top.

(Of these last two I do not put photos because then I spoil you and that is ugly)

Now that you know you are amazing, start doing something profitable like painting a garden. On this website you can create your own garden just by sliding the cursor. It also has music, so it is doubly good. All advantages, what a wonder.

Have you ever thought about what you could buy if you had the fortune of, I don’t know, Elon Musk? Well now you can know. On this website you will have the fortune of Elon Musk as a budget and a lot of things to buy: yachts, cars, consoles … Very expensive things, well. Funny that there is no printer ink. When you finish you can print the receipt, in case you want it for something.

We are approaching the end and we have to talk about Pixels Fighting, a battle of epic proportions in which pixels of one color battle against pixels of another color to become the majority color. Be careful, it hooks.

And we end up with Cookie Clicker. Click on the cookie, win cookies, buy things to make more cookies, win more cookies and become the god of cookies. NOTICE: THIS WEB IS NOT RECOMMENDED IF YOU WANT TO DO SOMETHING OF PROFIT THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

This article is part of a weekly section by Jose García dedicated to approaching technology from a more relaxed, personal and informal point of view that we publish in Xataka every Saturday.