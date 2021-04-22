these users use cabinets and racks for their awesome home labs

There are people for whom having a PC is not enough: they usually have a small home server structure And that forces us to go a bit (quite a bit) beyond what we would normally consider as a job.

This is where the racks, those cabinets in which it is possible to place several computers and servers and that offer their owners very wide and powerful possibilities if they want to set it up “in a big way”. And up, too.

The art of home labs

Although server racks are traditionally used in data centers and supercomputing facilities, it is not uncommon to see them in small businesses and even in independent homes. The idea: to have at your fingertips everything you need to test and experiment with new technological solutions, both at the software and hardware level.

This is demonstrated for example by the / r / homelab subreddit, with various examples of user mounts that take advantage of this type of “home labs” That allow, for example, to combine a multimedia server with a NAS and with computers to which we can connect at all times.

The reasons for making use of these structures are clear: to begin with, help protect the PC or server and they leave all that infrastructure in a theoretically secluded and independent place: it is difficult to “trip” over these racks, but it is not to do it with a PC that one might have on the table or resting on the floor.

Another reason is promote air flow: the design of these systems favors that distribution and that ventilation, although obviously the internal ventilation of the equipment here is in charge of the important part of that work.

The energy consumption management It is also more comfortable in a rack, since redundant power supplies and even uninterruptible power supplies (UPS or UPS) are often used in these installations that prevent PCs and servers from power outages. of the rack to turn off right away and lose the workflow.

This type of assembly allows to mount especially small (and not so small) home or business servers and thus manage from that rack a web server in which to work on different services that, for example, we can be developing for mass deployment.

It is therefore not even necessary to rent a virtual private server or a machine in a third-party data center: these assemblies make it possible for the user to have everything at their fingertips, with the advantages of having everything at hand. And of course, with the drawbacks: now that user becomes the mandatory system administrator of said infrastructure.

You wouldn’t want a setup this clean? pic.twitter.com/WqmRsZpMdS https://t.co/m9rIeRkj8o – SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) April 21, 2021

There are, of course, who take advantage of the idea in more curious ways, such as for place both computers and consoles or sound equipment there, but in the end the principle is the same: to have all those machines well grouped in a separate space and that of course frees the traditional desktop.

For many, these home labs they are perfect for learning and experimenting with all kinds of concepts related to system and server administration, but they are also perfect as a test environment for both software and hardware solutions. Of course: the fans hook according to what they say in that forum, but it is expensive in money … and time.

Image | Reddit