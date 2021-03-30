These towns are the ones with the cheapest road tax

Enlarge

Depending on where a car is registered in Spain, it will pay more or less road tax. AEA denounces the “tax havens” in Spain.

Contrary to what you might think, cars are not registered in the population in which they are delivered. Maybe if when it is a private individual who receives it and premieres it, but when we talk about companies, there are a series of “tricks” to pay less.

One of them is to register your vehicles in certain localities that have a Municipal Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles (IVTM), popularly known as the road tax or “the smallest number”. The difference of this tribute is not much if you only have to register one unit, but these companies, with higher volumes, pay off … and a lot, especially if we take into account that it has to be paid annually.

Six towns in Madrid and one in Barcelona, ​​the cheapest

This has been denounced by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA), which, through its report on municipal taxation, has shown that seven small city councils (six in Madrid and one in Barcelona) register about 40% of the total number of company cars in Spain.

These municipalities are Colmenar del Arroyo, Robledo de Chavela, Moralzarzal, Venturada, Las Rozas de Puerto Real and Brunete (in Madrid), as well as Rajadell, in the province of Barcelona.

At the same time, “the case of Castielfabib is especially striking, a small Valencian municipality in which, despite the crisis and having reduced its population by 7 neighbors (from 315 to 308), the number of company vehicles registered in 2020 has tripled compared to the previous year, going from 768 2,688 units “, says the report of the organization for the defense of drivers.

“This discretionary power of the city councils is what has distorted the purpose of the tax system and it has led to the creation in Spain of true ‘tax havens’ in relation to the payment of a tax to which more than 36 million taxpayers are obliged ”, the study points out.