These The Crown Episodes Offer a Look Into Prince Philip’s Life

Season two

Episode Three, “Lisbon”

After months away on a royal tour and a scandal involving a friend’s divorce, Philip returns home and asks for his own title. This is when he becomes His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Episode Nine, “Paterfamilias”

Philip recalls his school days as he takes Prince charles to his alma mater, and relives the death of his pregnant older sister, Cecile.

Episode Ten, “Mystery Man”

Elizabeth thinks Philip is the “mystery man” in a photo taken at a scandalous party, but it all ends with Philip reaffirming his love for Elizabeth in a pretty sweet scene right before Prince edward is born.