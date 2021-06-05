these televisions throw their price, but only for a limited time

Get a new TV and enjoy the best content like you never have.

The English Court is celebrating your Day without VAT and you have all kinds of offers just a few clicks away. From this moment until the next Sunday at 10 in the morning you can enjoy a wide variety of discounts.

Phones, televisions, headphones, electric scooters … We will take a look at all of them, but this time we bring you a selection with some of the most interesting televisions.

Your Philips LED TV has a diagonal of 70 inches and 4K resolution. You will be able to enjoy the best series and movies with Dolby Vision, what promises a lot of detail in all scenes.

Dutch TV also comes with Ambilight, a technology that will illuminate the room with the colors of the scenes that are being reproduced. Whenever you need it, you can consult Google Assistant, although it is also compatible with Alexa.

Samsung’s device incorporates the technology Quantum dot, which promises to perfectly reproduce all colors so that don’t miss a single detail. It is a TV with 4K resolution, but Samsung’s technology goes even further.

Your artificial intelligence will be in charge of improving the image and sound in real time. In addition, it has HDR and a brightness capable of reaching up to 1000 nits.

With 32 inches diagonal, the LG TV has Full HD resolution and HDR10 technology. This technology improves the dynamic range of an image, increasing the contrast between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks. You will not miss a single detail.

Of course, it comes with a system Smart tv that will allow you to download your favorite applications, such as Netflix, HBO and Disney +, among many others. You can take it home for less than 300 euros.

