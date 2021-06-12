These Suns have no mercy

Sometimes you just can’t. It does not arrive. There is not enough. And there is no more. There are no Hollywood plot twists, no epic scripts waiting in the drawer. There are no extra lives, no epochal stamina to hold onto, no court factor, not even MVP magic (Nikola Jokic received the award before playing). Sometimes your opponent is thunderously better. And at the beginning of the last quarter, when the match finished breaking (76-96, heading to the final 102-116) and the tie was definitively cleared (3-0 now, game fourth tomorrow), that reality weighed more on the heads of the Nuggets than all the kilometers that can already travel on the legs. There is no case: except miraculous reaction, literally return from the dead, Denver Nuggets will not repeat as a finalist in the West and that place of honor will go to the Phoenix Suns. For the first time since 2010, the last also in which the Arizonans played the playoffs.

The fate of the Nuggets had actually been written since a knee injury struck Jamal Murray on April 13. Two months have passed in which Michael Malone’s team, above all Nikola Jokic’s team, has resisted; he has played without stopping, without excuses and without stopping to believe The Regular Season ended on a very high note, found patches (the arrival of Austin Rivers …) and He had the luxury of airing the Portland Trail Blazers when the reality is that they should have already lost that series if only the Oregonians had not incurred their usual catalog of evil and nonsense. What’s more: this tie against the Suns (right now, almighty Suns) questions those Blazers in full distress (Terry Stotts exit, Damian Lillard doubts) more than the Nuggets themselves, which are one step away from a very bitter end to a season that could have been special. In a span of just over a couple of weeks, from the arrival of Aaron Gordon (a celebrated all-in) to Murray’s fatal injury, the Nuggets looked as good as any NBA team. But, you know, God writes straight but with crooked lines. Sometimes everything is as simple as that.

The weakness of the Blazers and the spirit of the Nuggets gave the Rockies extra life, but the Suns (big words) have pulverized it, trampled it down. Rivers (this time 5 points) and Facundo Campazzo (6) are not (they did not contribute even an assist) a backcourt with which to face Chris Paul and Devin Booker. It is painfully obvious. Will Barton (14 points on 14 shots, almost all smelling of desperation) has just returned from an injury that took him out in the first round (more blush for the Blazers); And on the day when everything was needed, the entire army, Aaron Gordon (4 points, 2/10 shooting) and Michael Porter Jr (15 and 5/13) resigned.

The usual effort of Monte Morris remained (21 points, 5 assists), in many sections of these playoffs the second best player of the Nuggets (with this all said, without detracting from the point guard) and the constant presence of Jokic, who never resigns, never stops playing: exciting 32 + 20 + 10. Alone in the face of danger, playing in the grave, aware that he was dead but not wanting to assume it. He posted 32 of 62 points, 20 of 31 rebounds and 10 of 11 assists for the Nuggets’ starting five. To find a 30 + 20 + 10 in the playoffs, you don’t have to search much: so far only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain had done it.

From the first quarter (27-37) the Suns applied their Chinese torture to the Nuggets. Always ahead, always in command, always with the game under control. From there, there was only an exercise in proud masochism of the locals, who never seemed to have enough. Each streak, each attempt, each small partial that put the stands on its feet, found an immediate response.

The Suns never got nervous, they didn’t hesitate, they didn’t leave doors ajar. They have six victories in a row since losing 1-2 against the Lakers, with the very dark outlook and Chris Paul reduced by a shoulder injury. They are one step away from the end of the West and they seem, it must be said loud and clear, at the top of their voice, a candidate with all the chevrons to the ring. His defense is smart, physical and intense, with useful combinations against any type of opponent. His attack is a deep symphony, with stars at the controls, percussion in all positions and a first-rate bench. And with an aesthetic and criminal style, a death by a thousand cuts led by Chris Paul (this time 27 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists) and executed by Devin Booker (28 + 6 + 4). That choreography of constant movement, free shots and lay-ups, a touch of extra pass in the style of the best Spurs, makes a team that has passed the only test that was pending in these playoffs irresistible: neither Chris Paul is too old nor the young (Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson) are too young. It is a team that has arrived at the right place at the right time. So watch out, be very careful with these Suns. They go for it all.