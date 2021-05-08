These stars will celebrate Mother’s Day for the first time



Emily Ratajkowski.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Around the world moms are celebrated in May and in our country this festival always takes place on the second Sunday of this month, that is, on this occasion will be held this Sunday 9, one day before the stipulated in Mexico.

And although this date excites almost all mothers, it is new moms who receive it with the most emotion. That is why we will let you know below Who are the celebrities who will make their debut in the celebration that honors the role that has made them the queens of the home.

Emma Stone: The artist gave birth on March 13 in Los Angeles.

Gigi hadid: Gigi confirmed that she had a home birth, totally natural. Khai was the name that the model and her partner chose, Zayn Malik, to name her little girl born last September.

Sweet Maria: Dulce finally held her little girl in her arms Maria Paula, at the end of last year.

Brenda song: The actress surprised us in April 2021 with the silent birth of a baby with her partner Macaulay Culkin.

Emily Ratajkowski: The model gave birth on March 8 to a boy who has already attracted attention by name: Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Mandy moore: The actress confirmed that she and her husband Taylor goldsmith they had welcomed their first child, August harrison in February 2021.

Fernanda Castillo: She shared with her followers a photo that confirmed that she became a new mother on December 19.

Princess Eugenie of York: The youngest daughter of Andrew of England and Sarah ferguson announced the arrival of its first baby in February, who is the ninth great-grandson of the Queen isabel II.

Katy Perry: The American singer gave birth to a girl named Daisy dove bloom in August.

Camila Fernandez: The daughter of Alejandro Fernandez welcomed his first daughter, whom he named Cayetana, in the middle of last March.

Zoraida Gomez: Just on September 9, the actress of Rebelde gave birth to her first child.

Sharon fonseca: On October 17, the life of Sharon and Gianluca Vacchi took a tender turn with the arrival of Blu Jerusalema.

Africa Zavala: Mexican actress gave birth to her son Leon and it was just one day after his 35th birthday, in August.

Emma roberts, Sophie Turner, Nicki minaj, Meghan trainor, Ellie goulding Y Ashley Tisdale They will also celebrate in a big way, for the first time, this Mother’s Day.

As to Natti Natasha, Francisca lachapel, the Chiqui Baby and the girlfriend of J Balvin, Valentina ferrer, they will celebrate this day, but still with their pregnant belly.