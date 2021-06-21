these smartphones throw their price, but only for a limited time

The best devices are discounted on Amazon’s Prime Day 2021.

One of the most anticipated dates for internet shopping lovers is here. The Amazon Prime Day will take place between the days 21 and 22 of this month, all those who are Prime users they will be able to enjoy an immense variety of discounts.

Among all those offers, of course, some of the smartphones that we have recommended the most. We bring you a selection full of great options, for all tastes and pockets. The common denominator? They all throw their price, although only for a limited time.

This Samsung comes with a nice design and a well-used front. It has a 6.4-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. In its entrails, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 from Qualcomm, a processor with which you will not have problems in day-to-day tasks. The Samsung terminal also has 3 rear cameras and a large battery of 5,000 mAh.

The Korean device arrives with a nice design and a screen 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Your brain is the Exynos 990 manufactured by Samsung, a powerful processor with which you can move everything. The new member of the S20 family also has a battery of 4,500 mAh Y 3 rear cameras.

It has a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution, along with a glass construction and a small hole as a front camera. Inside, the Helio G85, processor more than proven in the mid-range, and you can find it together with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. This Redmi Note 9 also has four cameras on the rear, led by a 48 megapixel sensor. Its autonomy will not be left behind, thanks to a 5,020 mAh battery.

The realme smartphone incorporates a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Helio G95. The realme 8 also has 4 cameras on the rear, a battery of 5,000 mAh, headphone jack, NFC connectivity and even FM radio.

Arrives with a aggressive design in the purest gamer style and a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh. In its entrails, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a beast that will move the most demanding games without messing up. The Chinese device also has a triple rear camera, a large battery of 4,500 mAh Y 5G connectivity.

This OnePlus has a nice glass body and matte finishes. On its front, a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Your brain is one of the most powerful today, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. 3 are the cameras that OnePlus has added to the back of its flagship. This OnePlus 8 also has a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Asian terminal has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games without messing up. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed.

The OnePlus terminal arrives with a 6.49-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It is a panel that moves very smoothly, its high refresh rate translates into a pleasant and fast experience. Under its chassis is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 690 5G. The OnePlus Nord N10 also incorporates 4 cameras and a battery that reaches 4,300 mAh next to a powerful 30W fast charge.

