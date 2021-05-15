These smartphones come with the Snapdragon 888, the best of Qualcomm

Enjoy maximum power with one of these smartphones.

These smartphones have inside one of the best processors of the Android panorama. The Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm is a beast with which you can move the most demanding games and applications with total ease.

OnePlus, Xiaomi, ASUS… here are some of the best smartphones of the moment. Which of these flagships suits you best? We tell you its main characteristics.

OnePlus 9 5G

The OnePlus smartphone has one of the most powerful processors of recent times, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. You can get the most out of it with the most demanding applications. It also incorporates a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. This OnePlus 9 also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a large 6.81-inch AMOLED panel, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Under its chassis, a true protagonist, the Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm. You will be able to get the most out of the most demanding games, Qualcomm’s new chip performs like the best. Xiaomi’s smartphone also incorporates a main sensor of 108 megapixels and a battery of 4,600 mAh that you can load at full speed.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

The OnePlus flagship incorporates a spectacular screen 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Your brain is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which are accompanied by versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The Chinese smartphone also has 4 cameras and a 4,500 mAh battery. The latter supports a fast charge of up to 65W.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

The ASUS gaming smartphone arrives with a striking and aggressive design. The 144 Hz refresh of its panel give it extreme speed, you will enjoy one of the most fluid panels on the market. Of course, inside it is the most powerful processor on the Android scene, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. There will be nothing that can resist him, and together with his maximum version of 16 GB RAM memory it is more than enough for any task you can imagine.

