These SkullCandy headphones offer quality, style and unbeatable value

SkullCandy Tell me. Photo: amazon.com.mx

SkullCandy It has a colorful catalog of hearing aids among which we can find some very striking True Wireless models, since in addition to having a very small size and being available in various colors, it has features and a price that place it as a very affordable model. to be taken into account by those users seeking freedom without cables.

The Tell me are some True Wireless modelsIn other words, each unit has its own internal battery to avoid cables and establish a wireless connection with your cell phone or smart device.

In this way we enjoy total freedom when listening to music or watching a movie, being also models that go completely unnoticed thanks to their small size.

Up to 12 hours of playback

The internal battery of the Dime will be able to last for 3.5 hours of playback, but thanks to the battery integrated in the protective case, we can get up to 8.5 extra hours to reach a 12 hours total playback keep going.

During all this time we will be able to listen to music and receive calls, having total control of these actions thanks to the controls integrated in its body. And it is that with a simple touch we can pause the playback or accept a call with a simple gesture.

Very small and resistant

One of the most striking characteristics of these models is that they have a really small size, since once we wear them placed on the ear they will remain quite discreet (especially if you opt for the black models).

With the idea that you can take them to play sports, the manufacturer has included a IPX4 certification With which the product is able to resist sweat and water, so you can use them without problems while running in the rain.

An unbeatable price

But if there is something that has especially caught our attention, it is that these SkullCandy Tell me are available on Amazon.com at a price of $ 486.65 pesosmaking them an incredibly inexpensive option to enjoy high-quality wireless headphones.

Oh, and remember they are available at 6 different colors, so you can give your touch of personality with the different color versions in which they are available.

The product comes with several pads of different sizes with which to adjust the grip and sound isolation according to the size of the ear in which we place them.

The charging case also has a small strap from which you can hang it as a keychain, so you can always carry it with you, and a microUSB cable to recharge the internal battery of the transport case.

