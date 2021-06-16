These Sennheiser luxury headphones are flying off Amazon MX at 60% off

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless. Photo: amazon.com.mx

It is not an Amazon Prime Day offer, but as if it were. Of course, because of the super discount they offer at the moment, these headphones Sennheiser PXC 550-II they could be part of one of the biggest sales events of the year that is just around the corner (June 21-22).

The German Sennheiser needs no introduction for the great lovers of sound. It is a mythical and historical brand in the sector, known for the quality of its products. And the PXC 550-II headphones are one of the most advanced he’s produced to date. In fact, with them they entered years ago to compete fully in a sector with more and more followers: that of headphones with active noise cancellation.

The model that is for sale is the second generation and therefore it is more advanced than the initials PXC 550. It shares with them a practically identical design, marked by the high quality of the materials and originality, with an unusual vintage air. in this market niche.

It competes directly with the Sony 1000XM4, the Bose Quietcomfort 35 and Bose 700, that is, with the best noise-canceling headphones on the market.

Despite being at that high level, right now the Sennheiser PXC 550-II offer the most competitive price of them all, and by far. They are an absolute bargain.

They can be yours for $ 3,600 pesos by applying a coupon that you will find on Amazon, which represents a discount of almost 60% compared to its usual price of $ 8,699 pesos. You will save more than $ 5,000 pesos. We’ve never seen these headphones at such a low price, so we think it’s a golden opportunity.

Everything you can expect from hearing aids of this level

One of the main novelties of this second edition compared to the previous one is the adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically adjusts to your surroundings to suppress unwanted background noise anywhere.

Another of the new functions is the ‘one touch’ access, with which you can access virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

For seamless conversations with those attendees or anyone you talk to on the phone, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II offers a configuration of three microphones. So your voice will be heard loud and clear to anyone on the other end of the line.

If you’re worried about the battery life of these high-tech wireless headphones, you’ll be happy to know what they promise. 30 hours of life, more than enough to enjoy your favorite music for a long trip without the need for recharges.

And to further enhance the German firm’s well-known sound quality, you can use the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which offers selectable sound modes and allows you to customize your listening experience to the fullest.

What else do you want?

