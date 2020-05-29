Before the end of the National Day of Healthy Distance due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico, as of June 1, the traffic light system will begin to operate in Mexico City, so only some essential activities like construction and mining will put restart activities.

In a virtual press conference, the head of the CDMX government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that the construction, mining, bicycle manufacturing sector, as well as the production of beer and supplies for the automotive industry will be the areas that will resume work from next Monday, although they will have to cover a series of requirements.

He explained that These companies will have to register with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to accredit a series of measures and protocols before the return to the new normality, they must also comply with certain measures that the capital government also requests.

Sheinbaum clarified that not all economic activities will be able to resume work the following week, only those that are duly accredited by federal and local authorities; so it will be this Sunday when he officially presents the series of regulations for the new normal.

Also read: It was possible to reduce 81% contagion in CDMX and Valle de México, says López-Gatell

He emphasized that due to the end of the national health day, This Friday the traffic light model will be published in the Official Gazette of the CDMX It will start operating in June, which will establish the sanitary measures to be followed, as well as a series of rules and protocols.

The head of the local Executive said that on Thursdays, the federal government will communicate to the states about the color of traffic lights they will maintain for the following week, reason why the capital authorities will inform the citizens of the phase that will continue the following week.

For the moment, he stressed that the capital remains red and the following week it will not change color, reason why the citizenship will have to continue with the sanitary measures of the last weeks.

Don’t miss: Mexico will start ‘new normal’ with a red light or maximum risk

To avoid crowds on public transport due to the return of some economic activities, the head of government explained that a series of measures are being agreed with the corresponding companies, such as staggered hours, in order to avoid rush hours.

He noted that government calculations point to the following week, the increase in passenger transport does not exceed one million people; In addition, measures of social distancing and dosing of individuals in the Metro and Metrobús will continue, but there will be monitoring of the model in case changes are necessary.

“The basic education classes return until August 12, this helps us so that there is no congregation on public transport and avoid peak hours,” he said.

Read more: Back to basic education classes will be August 10: SEP