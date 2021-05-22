These scientists have been firing “tardigrade bullets”, for scientific reasons

Few living things more fascinating than tardigrades. These little creatures are known to be practically indestructible, starring in famous stories such as their arrival on the Moon. Precisely because of this event and because of the characteristics that tardigrades have, in a new experiment the scientists decided to shoot them with firearms.

In April 2019, a spacecraft crashed on the Moon in its attempted landing. He had tardigrades inside him for an experiment and in the end they ended up scattered on the lunar surface. Did they survive? It is the great doubt.

Survivors, but up to a point

A group of researchers from Queen Mary University of London recently decided test the resistance of tardigrades. With the purpose of solving the question of whether they could survive entering an atmosphere like Earth’s or impacting a surface like the Moon’s, they started shooting tardigrades.

To see if the tardigrades would withstand a trip to another planet (for example aboard a meteorite), placed frozen tardigrades on nylon bullets. These bullets were fired with a two-stroke air pistol at different pressures to see how the tardigrades react.

The results? The tardigrades survived, to the surprise of few. however they only survived up to a point. At speeds of less than 900 meters per second the tardigrades came out safe and sound. If the shot was at higher speed (and at pressures of more than 1.14 gigapascals), the tardigrades did not survive.

This, in a way, reduces chances of panspermia theory. This theory indicates that life could have reached the planet (or any planet from any planet) aboard some object that travels through space such as a meteorite. Tardigrades, which are some of the toughest living things we know of, would not survive the speed and pressure of a meteorite.

These little critters, as we have seen, resist vacuum and are even immune to radiation. Therefore they could withstand travel through space. The problem would be see how they go into space or how they land on another planet without ending up dead.

Via | Science